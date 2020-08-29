Grow and Collect Your Own Monsters in Monster Harvest

Publisher Merge Games, in collaboration with indie developer Maple Powered Games, have announced their farming action RPG — with a twist. Explore the world of Monster Harvest as you farm, craft, explore and battle your own home-grown mutant crops. With multiple ways to play, Monster Harvest allows for many ways to engage with the game that make it accessible to any level of player. Blending RPG mechanics with exploration and action, the title plays like a traditional farming sim, but with more competitive play. Monster Harvest plans to release for Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.