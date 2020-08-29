Nintendo Minute Dives into Summer eShop Game Swapping

Every so often Nintendo Minute hosts Kit and Krysta share some of their favorite Nintendo eshop titles with one another. The catch this time is that both titles are themed around summer, and the two are trying them out for the first time. The two titles they’re trying out this time are The Touryst and the recently released A Short Hike. Together they take some time and sit down with both titles in order to come back and share their thoughts on these relaxing summer games.

Check out the latest Nintendo Minute below for a look at the latest eshop swap: