Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World Receives First Official Trailer

It wasn’t long ago that the original Wonder Boy saw multiple releases, including a fantastic remake that saw great reception. Now another entry into the series is being reborn with Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World. Players will step into the role of Asha as she makes her way across the land fighting monsters with brand new stylized graphics that are reminiscent of the original while also managing to capture a unique twist on the art style.

Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World is aiming to release Q1 of 2021. Check out the official trailer below: