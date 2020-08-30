Screenshot Saturday Featuring As Far As The Eye, Roboquest, More

Hello everyone, and welcome to yet another edition of Screenshot Saturday, where several developers, publishers and more use the #screenshotsaturday tag on social media in order to provide little glimpses of their latest upcoming projects, et cetera et cetera. Look, I’ll be honest: As you’ll see below with a good chunk of this week’s featured games, Gamescom 2020 is still very much in full swing, we still have a lot of new trailers and news pouring out of it to work on, plus a chunk of demos to still try out. So to save even a small bit of time, let’s skip any elaborate intro for this edition and get straight to the game! Without further ado…

Wake up, swell up and get up, Sigh. It is time to bring back to me the Pupils scattered throughout the world and to guide themhttps://t.co/CXv1CkMIqy#indiegame #screenshotsaturday #indiedev #gamedev pic.twitter.com/stZ5W1pjkd — Johann Verbroucht (@jverbroucht) August 29, 2020

As Far As The Eye- Well, this certainly isn’t the only game I’ve seen about controlling a mobile village or city of some kind – heck, it’s not even the only one that I’ve seen at Gamescom this year – but this turn-based strategy/simulation game is certainly one of the most eye-catching. We definitely have a colorful and lively world on display here, and one that should hopefully be worth exploring more of later.

Roboquest- Currently available in Early Access, what we have here is a roguelike FPS with comic book aesthetics where you play as a Guardian robot who battles other, more evil robots, and who apparently grinds on rails while fighting…and that last part is what sealed the deal for me when it came to this game. Mobility and speed are key aspects in this game, and this quick bit shows they make for a lot of fun as well.

Sir Lovelot- What we have here is a classic tale of a knight searching for a damsel in distress (or several of them) to romance. Unfortunately for him, this classic tale appears appears to come with classic old-school difficulty, making for a tricky yet fun-looking puzzle-platformer where you’ll have to be fast on your feet to destroy beasts like this without getting killed.

Schim- This puzzler about navigating through shadows is looking more attractive than ever thanks to this quick teaser. Between finding different ways to manipulate shadows and having to make several tricky jumps, it appears to be quite the lovely challenge that should hopefully please those looking for a unique take on games based around light and shadow mechanics.

TUNE IN: Tonight at 22:00 CEST, Kristijan, Marko and Ana will be streaming an AMA session along with a watch party of the overview trailer! Find us on the #gamescom2020 website or on Twitch: https://t.co/ATIQTrNBaP#indiegames #indiedev #gamedev #skopjegame #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/Hc3paG2OUs — Dark-1 Games #gamescom2020 (@Dark1_games) August 29, 2020

Skopje- Because one comic book-styled FPS game that takes place in a futuristic setting just wasn’t enough this week, apparently. This time around, though, you’re facing off against mutants instead of robots. And while it may be a little too late to catch the AMA session advertised here, hopefully this intriguing bit of action is enough to get you to check out more of the game.

Dice Legacy- It takes quite a bit for city-building games to stand out among the others, but one where all of your major units are represented via various dice that you roll in order to help manage your settlement certainly has what it takes. It’s an innovative twist on the genre, especially when you have to fuse some dice in order to try and work the odds into your favor…

Many bunkers are frightening even several years after the Incident. For example, in the former prison, disfigured bodies of the prisoners are still rotting. Very soon you will visit it too. On your own volition or not — depends only on you.#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/to0k2GQHFy — Encased RPG | Dark Crystal Games (@DarkCrystal_HQ) August 29, 2020

Encased- Available right now in Early Access, this throwback to the original Fallout games is a fellow turn-based RPG that sees you exploring a post-apocalyptic wasteland, figuring out where to look for the supplies, resources, and information that you’ll need in order to survive. And I don’t know about you, but I’ve got a good feeling about looking in this place!

Rip Them Off comes Sep 24th to PC, Mac, Linux & iOS! #screenshotsaturday #gamedev 🧩Puzzle/strategy/tower defense hybrid

📈Build shops & maximize profit

🎵1950s inspired visuals & music

👹Increasingly devilish challengehttps://t.co/xn9WwRkNzb pic.twitter.com/sLqzpkNv50 — Lozange Lab ➡️ Wishlist Rip Them Off! (@Lozange_Lab) August 29, 2020

Rip Them Off- Some games see you striving to run the best business possible, raking in the most money in an honest way, but sometimes you get the occasional one that can have you running various businesses just to…well, the title is sort of a massive hint there. It may be brutal honesty, but it sure still looks like fun thanks to a unique art style and interesting gameplay.

Mechajammer- I really don’t know how a mecha u-turn is all that different from a regular u-turn, but what I do know is that it looks like traversal in this cyberpunk RPG just got a lot more impressive, thanks to some gorgeous and smooth motorcycle action. Can’t wait to give that baby a test drive…

The Cultural Center is open 24/7! You can drop off your donations after hours, but the donation box seems to be a bit…intimidating. 📦ゴゴｺﾞ#screenshotsaturday #indiegame pic.twitter.com/seRC3zfbsD — 🐾 Snacko (@snackodev) August 29, 2020

Snacko- Yes yes, adorable game about cats having to build an island village from scratch, looks really charming, but all I can focus on now is the ability to donate pie via a seemingly sentient donation box. Can the pie truly be shared later, or does the box just want the pie for itself? We demand answers, dammit…