Content-Filled Monster Truck Championship Trailer Released

We’ve seen many monster truck games over the past 30+ years, but they’ve largely focused on the arcade style of things. There hasn’t been a dedicated simulation for the sport, and it’s an interesting wrinkle for a genre you wouldn’t normally think of as needing a simulation. The game features 12 vehicles and will allow you to compete in five types of events in 25 stadiums across the United States. A new trailer showcases some of the game’s core content, including 16 trucks and the ability to customize your body. You’ll be able to do things like tailor the design with hats and other pieces of flair, while taking on rivals and aiming to topple them. The game will launch on October 15 for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam – with a Switch version coming down the road.