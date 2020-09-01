Astro Unveils A20 Wireless Gaming Headset for Next Gen

Today, Astro announced its second generation of A20 headsets that are geared for the next generation of consoles. The A20 Wireless Gaming Headset will have some improvements including a longer connection range, longer battery life, and a more discreet USB transmitter. Most importantly, there is a new lower price. The Astro A20 Wireless Headset Gen 2 is currently available for pre-order for $119.99 and will begin shipping in October. Astro is also offering the more discreet USB transmitter for $19.99. Lastly, Astro has also confirmed that all of its headsets will be compatible with Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Check out the trailer and some pictures below.

“We are excited to launch a new generation of our A20 headset which features full compatibility with Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5,” said Aron Drayer, VP of Marketing for ASTRO Gaming. “The A20 delivers the sound quality, comfort and durability gamers expect from ASTRO with excellent wireless performance and multi-platform potential at an attractive price.”