Astro Unveils A20 Wireless Gaming Headset for Next Gen

Today, Astro announced its second generation of A20 headsets that are geared for the next generation of consoles. The A20 Wireless Gaming Headset will have some improvements including a longer connection range, longer battery life, and a more discreet USB transmitter. Most importantly, there is a new lower price. The Astro A20 Wireless Headset Gen 2 is currently available for pre-order for $119.99 and will begin shipping in October. Astro is also offering the more discreet USB transmitter for $19.99. Lastly, Astro has also confirmed that all of its headsets will be compatible with Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Check out the trailer and some pictures below.
“We are excited to launch a new generation of our A20 headset which features full compatibility with Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5,” said Aron Drayer, VP of Marketing for ASTRO Gaming. “The A20 delivers the sound quality, comfort and durability gamers expect from ASTRO with excellent wireless performance and multi-platform potential at an attractive price.”
- ASTRO Comfort and Quality – Engineered for marathon gaming sessions, the ASTRO A20 is comfortable, durable, lightweight and easily adjustable.
- ASTRO Audio V2 – Designed to produce detailed, true-to-life game audio, ASTRO Audio V2 provides a natural, smooth sound through an extended frequency range. Tuned for Gaming to deliver non-fatiguing highs, clear mids and distortion-free bass.
- 15m Wireless Range – The ASTRO A20 features 2.4GHz technology that provides secure wireless connectivity and up to 15m (50 ft) of wireless range.
- Battery Life – Play for extended sessions with 15+ hours of battery life. Recharge the headset using the included USB-C to USB-A cable.
- Flip to Mute Mic – The ASTRO A20’s highly precise boom mic offers Flip to Mute functionality which mutes voice output and conveniently stows the microphone when not in use.
- EQ Presets – Three EQ mode presets are available, including ASTRO which is tuned with precise bass for general gaming; PRO is tuned for precise mid and high detail for streaming and pro gaming; STUDIO is neutral for accuracy and best for movies and music.