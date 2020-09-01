AT&T Reportedly Scraps Potential Sale of WB Games

It looks like WB Games will stay with Warner Bros. after all.

Just a few months ago, it appeared that WB Games and all its assets were on the verge of being sold off. AT&T was looking to pay down its debt, and selling off the WB Games division would have likely earned them $4 billion. Micorosft, EA, Activision, and Take-Two Interactive were reportedly interested. However, it now appears that the sale is off.

According to Bloomberg, AT&T backtracked upon deciding that the assets were too valuable to sell. Despite interest from multiple players, AT&T came to the conclusion that the business’s growth potential was too great. WB Games currently have a number of upcoming and unreleased titles that could generate a lot of sales, especially during a pandemic that has shut theatres.

Mortal Kombat 11 continues to sell well thanks to DLC and story additions like Aftermath. Meanwhile, high profile games like LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Gotham Knights, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will release over the next few years. In terms of currently rumored games, a huge Harry Potter RPG and Injustice 3 are currently believed to be in development. So yes, there’s tremendous growth potential at WB Games.

We’ll let you know should Warner Bros. make any official announcements.