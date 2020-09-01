CyberPowerPC Adds NVIDIA RTX 30 Series to Two Products

The latest NVIDIA line of video cards was revealed on Tuesday as the NVIDIA RTX 30 series will bring a ton of new technology to gamers. CyberPowerPC has announced that two of its product lines will include RTX 30 series cards. The Creator Pro series will features the RTX 30 series as a standard. This product is geared towards content creators, twitch streamers, graphic designers, videographers or 3D artists and game developers. With the 3090 able to achieve 8K resolution and 60 FPS on games thanks to Ampere technology and 24 GB of GDDR6X RAM, this line is perfect for high end development.

CyberPowerPC is also including the RTX 30 series in its ESports Gaming PC series. This product line will now offer the best graphics performance combined with the latest Intel and AMD processors to provide a powerful, crisp gaming experience. You can review the breakdown of the new RTX 30 series here.

“GeForce RTX 30 Series will delight gamers around every corner, from esports battles to live streaming and content creation, this new generation of RTX delivers new ways to play,” said Matt Wuebbling, vice president of global GeForce marketing at NVIDIA. “CyberPowerPC remains a valued partner that brings to life the newest technology designed for ultimate gaming performance and we’re looking forward to launching their new line-up of GeForce RTX 30 series powered gaming PCs.”