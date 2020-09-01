HyperX Adds 7.1 Surround Sound to Cloud Stinger Family of Headsets

HyperX announced today that they are bringing virtual 7.1 surround to one of their affordable Cloud Stinger headsets. The Cloud Stinger S is the newest headset from their popular Stinger family of headsets. The Cloud Stinger S delivers virtual 7.1 surround sound via NGENUITY software through 50 mm drivers for an immersive sound experience. The Cloud Stinger S features swivel-to-mute microphone, adjustable steel sliders for long-lasting durability, and volume controls on the headset. The Cloud Stinger S gaming headset’s built-in passive noise cancellation microphone is certified by TeamSpeak and Discord for seamless chat compatibility. The Cloud Stinger S is currently available through the HyperX online store for a retail price of $59.99, making it an affordable option from a major brand for 7.1 gaming surround sound.
Headphone
Driver: Dynamic, 50mm with neodymium magnets
Type: Circumaural, Closed back
Frequency response: 18Hz-23kHz
Impedance: 32 Ω
Sound pressure level: 95.5dBSPL/mW at 1kHz
T.H.D.: ≤ 2%
Weight: 275g
Cable length: 2.5m
Connection type: 3.5mm plug (4 pole)
Microphone
Element: Electret condenser microphone
Polar pattern: Uni-directional, Noise-cancelling
Frequency response: 50Hz-18kHz
Sensitivity: -40dBV (1V/Pa at 1kHz)
USB Adapter
Weight: 12g
Cable length: 0.15m