Just Die Already Lampoons Cyberpunk 2077 in New Trailer

A couple of months ago during the Guerrilla Collective, developers DoubleMoose satirized one of Death Stranding’s early trailers in a teaser for their upcoming game, Just Die Already. It was a funny little homage, but save for the little “old people mayhem sandbox” description at the end, it didn’t provide the greatest showcase of what the game would actually be like. Well, that changes with the latest trailer for the game. As seen below, we get a larger look at the gameplay, but this time the target of satire is none other than the much-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077.

Spoofing the E3 2018 trailer for Cyberpunk, the new video reveals that “old people mayhem sandbox” was actually quite self-explanatory when it game to describing the game. Set in the near future, the game casts you as a retired senior citizen who’s just been kicked out of their crummy retirement home. So what are you to do now? Why, participate in a bunch of crazy-ass challenges in order to earn rewards and eventually work your way to a more proper retirement home, of course! This involves a lot of explosives, weapons, violence, and butt wands, among other things, but thankfully, advanced science means that losing a limb or three isn’t that huge of a hassle. Just Die Already will be published by Curve Digital and is set for a PC release later this year, where it will no doubt compete with Cyberpunk 2077 for Game of the Year.