Morbid – The Seven Acolytes Signature Edition Announced

Anyone who loves dark, gothic worlds is in for a treat with Morbid: The Seven Acolytes. As the last surviving Striver of Dibrom, you’ll do battle against seven monstrous foes in a gothic action RPG. You’ve got a wide variety of blades to choose from as well as longer-range weapons like pistols and rifles to tackle the game’s many enemies. The fully orchestrated soundtrack features 18 songs, and will certainly shine with the signature edition.

Morbid: The Seven Acolytes is getting a Signature Edition on both the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 alongside standard editions. The signature edition gets you both a region free copy of the game, enamel pins of the the in-game runes, an art card of Lorn, an OST CD, and a Sierra-style box with an outer sleeve using alternate artwork.