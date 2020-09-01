Next Ubisoft Forward Set to Air on September 10

Back in July, Ubisoft hosted their first ever Ubisoft Forward live stream, which provided brand new looks at upcoming titles from the French publisher and concluded with the reveal of Far Cry 6.

While the showcase was initially seen as an E3 replacement, Ubisoft shared the news shortly after the event that they would be returning with another Forward this September, and we now have more specific details on next week’s livestream. On September 10, the second Ubisoft Forward will kick off with a pre-show at 11 AM PT with a new look at Roller Champions as well as updates on For Honor, The Division 2 and Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Then, the main show begins at 12 PM PT and will feature Watch Dogs: Legion, Hyper Scape, Rainbow Six: Siege, and the re-reveal of the title formerly known as Gods & Monsters, which is now officially called Immortals Fenyx Rising, as well as more unannounced surprises. The post show also promises “deep dives into two unreleased titles”, with more to be shared ahead of the show.

Be sure to check out the line-up reveal trailer below, and stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer for all of the news and trailers to emerge out of Ubisoft Forward on September 10.