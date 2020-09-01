NVIDIA Unveils True Next-Gen Hardware with RTX 30 Series

NVIDIA held its much anticipated special event today as it officially unveiled the RTX 30 Series video cards. While there are certainly more to be announced for lower tier cards down the road, NVIDIA showcased its top three cards. The RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 were all unveiled with tech specs and pricing. NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang stated that performance will be, at minimum, twice of what the current generation has to offer. “Today’s launch of NVIDIA Ampere GPUs is a giant step into the future,” said Huang. “The work of thousands of engineering years, the GeForce RTX 30 Series delivers our greatest generational leap ever. NVIDIA RTX fuses programmable shading, ray tracing and AI for developers to create entirely new worlds. Twenty years from now, we’ll look back and realize that the future of gaming started here.”

The 30 series cards will include new streaming processors, second generation ray tracing cores, third generation tensor cores, NVIDIA RTX IO, the fastest gaming memory on the market, and next generation processor technology. A breakdown of what all this entails is below. DLSS, which was also introduced on the 20 series, will improve even more and allow players to experience gaming at 8K and 60 FPS with the high end 3090.

The RTX 3080 was the first card introduced at the event. This card comes in at twice the power of the 2080 and will retail for that same price of $699. Third party manufacturers will also have cards available at variable prices. The RTX 3080 will include 10 GB of GDDR6X RAM with 19GB/s speed and promises to consistently provide 60 FPS for 4K games. The second card shown was the mid tier RTX 3070. This card is more powerful than the current top line 2080ti and is available for only $499. It includes 8GB GDDR6 RAM as the focus will be on 1440p and 4K resolution gaming.

The RTX 3090 will be the behemoth that the rumors discussed. It includes 24GB of GDDR6X RAM and is 50% faster than the current TITAN RTX card. It is also ten times quieter than the TITAN RTX and has been named the BFGPU. This stands for Big Ferocious GPU. The RTX 3090 retails for $1,499.99. The GeForce RTX 3080 will be available starting Sept. 17. The GeForce RTX 3090 will be available starting Sept. 24. The GeForce RTX 3070 will be available in October.

For a limited time, gamers who purchase a new GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU or system will receive a PC digital download of Watch Dogs: Legion and a one-year subscription to the NVIDIA GeForce NOW cloud gaming service. Fortnite and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will also be getting the ray tracing treatment along with Watch Dogs: Legion, Cyberpunk 2077, and Dying Light 2. Check out the details for the tech below. You can watch the virtual event below, also.