Obsidian Gives Fans Ten Minutes of New Gameplay from Peril on Gorgon

The first major expansion for The Outer Worlds, Peril on Gorgon, is out next week. Some may want to wait and experience it all fresh, but those wanting a better idea of what’s in store are in luck. Obsidian just released a ten minute preview of Peril on Gorgon, complete with developer commentary. There’s plenty amiss on this rock, and this trailer does plenty to illustrate that.

This extended gameplay walkthrough for Peril on Gorgon shows-off one of the expansion’s new side-missions: “Love is the Plan, The Plan is Death.” Over the course of this mission, fans can get a fresh look at Gorgon itself as well as some of the new weapons to be found scattered about it. This includes the exotic-looking staff from the promotional art. As is the nature of these sorts of videos, there are plenty of potential spoilers, so fans should watch at their own risk. For those who don’t mind minor spoilers though, there’s plenty of interesting content on display here.

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon launches for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.