Hello Neighbor Creeps onto Stadia Today

Despite a pretty lackluster launch, Google’s Stadia service is still hanging in there. The service added another game today: Hello Neighbor. This means Stadia-based stealth enthusiasts can now jump in and try to uncover what exactly is going on in their neighbor’s basement. It could be nothing, but that guy is just a little too scary-looking to ignore.

Hello Neighbor is now freely available for all Stadia users, not just Stadia Pro subscribers. Those that enjoy the game and find themselves wanting more also have Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek to look forward to later this year. There’s no official date yet, but tinyBuild has stated that the prequel will be coming to Stadia sometime later this year.

Hello Neighbor is available now on Android, iOS, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and Stadia.