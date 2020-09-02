Jetpack Joyride Getting Limited-Time Metal Slug Crossover Content

Jetpack Joyride has been one of the few mobile games to also achieve success on consoles thanks to a PSP and PS3 release. Now, Halfbrick’s beloved endless flyer/coin collector is getting Metal Slug crossover content. The crossover will feature some of Metal Slug’s most well-known characters and vehicles as in-app purchases so you can wreak havoc with bullet-filled backpacks. You’ll be able to play as Marco, Eri, Tarma, and Fio while enjoying vehicles like the Slug Tank, Slug Gunner, Motorcycle Slug, and Slug Flyer. Metal Slug content is playable in both the iOS and Android versions of the game today and is available for three weeks. The game has full controller support as well – so if you have an Xbox One controller with Bluetooth or a Steelseries controller and a controller clip, you can have a lot of fun playing it like you would a regular downloadable game.