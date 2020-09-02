Nvidia Debuts High-Performance PC Gameplay of Cyberpunk 2077, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Yesterday, Nvidia revealed their upcoming lineup of state-of-the-art PC graphics cards, which includes several options as part of the RTX 30 series that will launch across the next couple of months.

To highlight the impressive capabilities of these high-end pieces of hardware, Nvidia utilized footage from two upcoming titles to show off the possibilities of enhanced visual features such as ray tracing. Those two videos, which can be seen below, feature brand new in-game footage from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Cyberpunk 2077, which are both set to release on November 13 and November 19 respectively on PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4 and Xbox One alongside PC.