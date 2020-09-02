Saboteur Series Finally Back After Thirty Years

The classic Saboteur series (nothing to do with The Saboteur from 2009) first arrived on retro computers back in 1985. The sequel, Saboteur II: Avenging Angel arrived in 1987. A third game in the series was planned, but never released.

That is, until now. Original developer Clive Townsend just released Saboteur SiO on PC. It’s very much a retro game at heart, as it still looks like a ZX Spectrum title! There are some modern enhancements, such as multiple difficulties.

Saboteur SiO is currently discounted on Steam down to $9.89. The bundle with the entire trilogy is discounted to $20.69.