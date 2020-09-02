There is No Light Kickstarter Campaign Launching on September 8

There is No Light is a pixel art adventure game set in an underworld where the human population has been wiped out. Your job is to take out tons of enemis in an overhead action RPG style with fast dashes and blade attacks to take down not only bosses, but regular foes as well. It’s got a bit of a SoulsBourne influence in its gameplay, and aims to challenge you with effective offense and defense being required to survive. There will be four types of magic and bladed weapons, with their own skillsets to expand upon.

Four unique settings will also be featured to keep the visuals fresh, while NPCs help provide you with story quests. The game’s publisher HypeTrain Digital and developer Zelart have announced that a Kickstarter will launch on September 8. If successful, the game is planned to be released on all major platforms in the third quarter of 2021. The Kickstarter page will also feature a playable demo – so you can get a taste of the action before choosing to back it. We’ll be keeping an eye on There is No Light as its Kickstarter release and then hopefully full-on game release draw closer.