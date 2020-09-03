Dive Into The Signifier with a Guided Developer Preview

Starting on October 15, mystery fans can take a crack at The Signifier, a tech-noir style experience aiming to send players into the strange depths of the human psyche. Like Bloober Team’s Observer, The Signifier sends players directly into the memories of other characters to help them piece together what’s going on. There’s a bit of a difference here though in that human memory doesn’t work like normal objective reality. There’s a heavy element of subjective perception at work, and players are going to have to learn to navigate that before they can even start to unravel what’s going on.

In The Signifier, players have three different realms to move through as they solve puzzles and collect information. The story is also supposedly heavy with suspense while also being free of jump-scares. Hopefully this means there’s little here to spoil the interesting ideas like subjective reality and the use of AI being explored here.

The Signifier launches for PC via Steam on October 15. It’ll also launch for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in early 2021.