Thanks to the dumpster fire that was the year 2020 music festivals and DJ parties seem like a thing of the past. But that doesn’t mean the party is over for good, as Fuser will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC on November 10. Fuser allows players to step into the shoes of a DJ, mixing different elements of pop, rap/hip-hop, R&B, dance, rock, country, Latin and Caribbean music and fusing them into new Frankenstein’s monster equivalent of songs.