HyperX Slashes Prices For Labor Day Sale

In order to continue to support workers and students having to take care of business from home and gamers who enjoy, well, playing video games, leading gaming manufacturer HyperX is offering deals up to 50 percent off during their Labor Day sale on headsets, mice, keyboards and more through Best Buy, Amazon and the HyperX online store. More discounts can be found on their website but some of the sale highlights are listed below.

● Cloud MIX (gun metal) headset for $139.99 ($60 off)

● Cloud Alpha S (blue) headset for $99.99 ($30 off)

● Cloud Earbuds for $24.99 ($10 off)

● Alloy Elite 2 keyboard for $119.99 ($10 off)

● Alloy Origins (Aqua switch) keyboard for $99.99 ($10 off)

● FURY Ultra mousepad for $44.99 ($10 off)

● FURY RGB DDR4 memory for $65.99 ($29 off)