Journey Gets Pop Up Parade Figure from Good Smile Company

Journey has been a beloved title since launching in 2012 thanks to beautiful graphics, gorgeous music and a sense of wonder players can truly feel. Since it’s still a very popular and enjoyable game many fans and newcomers will want to make a brand new figure part of their collection.

Good Smile Company’s Pop Up Parade line has quite a few releases. Journey’s playable character is the latest and dons its famous red robe with an attached scarf. There is also a cloud puff of dirt on the platform. Fine detailing like this makes it a must for anyone who loves Journey.

It is currently open for pre-order until October 1 and will be available to own in January 2021. This is a quick production timeframe for such quality, so may be well worth picking up. Check out images below for a closer look.