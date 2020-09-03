Street Fighter III Series Soundtracks Coming to Vinyl

The entire Street Fighter series is full of awesome music. If you’re a fan of Street Fighter III: New Generation, Street Fighter III 2nd Impact or Street Fighter III 3rd Strike, then this is the set for you.

The Street Fighter III: The Collection vinyl set includes the soundtracks of all three games. There are four discs to handle the 72 songs from Hideki Okugawa and Yuki Iwai. The sleeve art comes from Andie Tong.

There are two versions of the 180g vinyl set. One is on blue and white vinyl while the other is standard black. Both cost the same price – $80. Pre-orders are open now on Laced Records and shipping is planned for this November.