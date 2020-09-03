Super Mario 3D All-Stars Brings Classic 3D Mario Titles to Switch

Nintendo today announced Super Mario 3D All-Stars, which brings three classic 3D Mario titles to the Nintendo Switch.

Its the 35th Anniversary of Super Mario Bros, and Nintendo is celebrating it in a huge way. For years, fans have been clamoring to play classic 3D Mario games on newer hardware, and Nintendo is finally answering that call. Super Mario 3D All-Stars is coming September 18 with three classic titles included.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars includes optimized versions of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. All three sport higher resolutions and smoother gameplay experience. However, it does not appear that any remastering has been done. Also looks like none of the Super Mario 64 DS content (specifically the three extra playable characters) made it into this version. The collection does include an in-game music player so that you can enjoy music from all three games.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Nintendo release without some weird restriction. Super Mario 3D All-Stars will only be available for a limited time, both physically and digitally. The game will only be available for purchase from September 18, 2020 till March 31, 2021. Nintendo did not provide a reason for this arbitrary timeline. If you’d like to play through these games again, we suggest picking it up before the collection disappears.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars launches September 18 on Switch. As of now, there’s no way to purchase each of these games standalone.