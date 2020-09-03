Super Mario 3D World Heads to Switch with Bowser’s Fury Add-On Next Year

Earlier today, Nintendo shadow dropped a Direct that primarily focused on the 35th anniversary of their beloved plumber mascot, with the main attraction being the Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection.

As part of this celebration, Nintendo will also be bringing the 2013 Wii U exclusive Super Mario 3D World over to Switch, which introduced four player local and online co-op as well a brand-new cat costume to the classic jolly 3D platforming. The trailer below also teases Bowser’s Fury, which will add new (and seemingly darker) content to the original game with more information on what exactly that entails coming prior to launch.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury will be available on Switch on February 12, with our review of the original game calling it “one of the memorable Mario titles.”