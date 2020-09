Last year saw the release of the visual novel TAISHO x ALICE Episode 1 in English. Otome fans loved the game and eagerly awaited news of future episode releases.

Great news! The wait for another episode is almost over. TAISHO x ALICE Episode 2 will be arriving on Steam this October. Each chapter focuses on different love interests – this time it’s Kaguya and Gretel.

Those who haven’t played Episode 1 can do so while waiting for Episode 2 to launch next month.