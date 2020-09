If you’re a Ys fan that loves special edition releases, then Strictly Limited has you covered. Pre-orders are now open for Ys Origin Collector’s Edition on PS4 and Switch.

What’s included? Aside from a copy of the game, you’ll also get a two CD soundtrack, acrylic stand diorama, sticker sheet, acrylic card and Ys logo enamel pin.

This edition costs €44.99 (approximately $54) and is expected to ship in Fall 2020. Only a limited quantity will be produced, so it might be wise to order early.