Celebrate Five Years of UNDERTALE with the Fallen Hero Rock Opera

A major talking point for Undertale has always been its outstanding soundtrack where every track, large or small, made a huge impact on players. Since its release the series has seen countless covers of these amazing songs and now to celebrate five years a brand new progressive rock opera has been released for fans to enjoy. The soundtrack is called Fallen Hero and was put together by Ro Panuganti with a fantastic metal sound that will make a splash for those wanting to hear some of their favorites in a brand new way.

The full collection of songs is out now and anyone can listen on their choice platform by checking out the options here.