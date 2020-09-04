Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Update Post Details Plans for Fixes

Since its release last week, Crystal Chronicles Remastered has had some bugs and issues that players have been working through. Fortunately it seems like the team has heard the feedback and is working to address these. Some of these include problems like freezing on mobile, while others include the ability to skip certain cut scenes while in multiplayer and the inability some have had to get online. Unfortunately there hasn’t been any word on enabling region-free play as it would likely be a much larger ordeal to include, but the fact that there’s some work being done to fix immediately pressing issues is at least reassuring.

For a full list of what’s planned to be addressed check out the statement here.