Latest Digimon Card Game Seeing Global English Release

Digimon has had a number of TCG sets over the years with the most notable being around the series peak popularity in the early 2000s. It’s been quite a while since it saw a solid release outside of Japan, however, and fortunately it’s coming around with the latest series. Players can collect and play with their favorite digimon in a brand new setting that brings their favorite digital monsters to cards with a wonderfully sleek look. The TCG has received positive feedback in Japan so far, and it will be interesting to see if it makes a splash in english speaking countries as well.

The Digimon Card Game is planning to launch globally in January 2021. Check out the official announcement below: