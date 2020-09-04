Meet the Latest New Character Revealed for Genshin Impact Qiqi

With Genshin Impact getting ever closer to release, it’s always charming to see what new characters are cropping up along the way. The latest is Qiqi, a zombie with freezing ice powers to quell her foes. Using her blade she can strike down enemies with quick speeds, and stop them in their tracks frozen solid in order to dish out tons of damage. She’s been brought back through mysterious circumstances but merely wants to keep moving forward in her quest to help save the world.

Genshin Impact launches for PS4, Switch, PC and mobile platforms on September 28. Check out the latest character trailer below: