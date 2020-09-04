No Place for Bravery Demo Will Be Playable at PAX Online

PAX Online begins next weekend, and with its approach comes news of several games to be showcased at the virtual event. And following the news a couple of months ago that Ysbryd Games would be helping to publish developer Glitch Factory’s upcoming action-RPG game No Place for Bravery, the team is now ready to show off a demo for the game to those who will be checking out this new incarnation of PAX.

The demo will show off the opening moments of our protagonist Thorn’s journey through the post-apocalyptic fantasy world of Dewr, setting out with their foster son to look for Thorn’s daughter that was previously presumed dead. As seen in the trailer below, that means traveling through war-torn, blood-soaked landscapes (all drawn with dazzling pixel art), battling groups of enemies and massive bosses along the way with several different weapons and styles. The demo for No Place for Bravery will be available though Steam from September 12 to September 20, with the official release for the PC and Switch set for 2021.