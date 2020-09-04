Retro-Style FPS ULTRAKILL Raids Early Access Today

Mankind is dead. Blood is fuel. Hell is full. There’s not much else you need to know in order to jump into ULTRAKILL. The DOOM inspired gore-fest marries old-school fun with modern action. Featuring an arsenal of high powered weapons and variations, the title rewards players for chaining combos and getting kills. Work hard to unleash enough carnage and you’ll be rewarded with an ULTRAKILL. This fast-paced killer title hits Early Access on Steam today with a launch sale of 20% off until September 7.