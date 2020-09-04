Root Film Release Window, Limited Edition Announced

PQube and Kadokawa Games have announced a release window for their upcoming visual-novel thriller Root Film. Set in the Shimane prefecture of Japan, Root Film is based around the reboot of a mysteriously cancelled TV series. Players follow Rintaro Yagumo as he and the rest of the cast delve deeper into this show and the circumstances surrounding it.

A limited edition of Root Film is now available for pre-order for both PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. This edition comes stocked with a 100 page art book along with exclusive packaging and the game. Root Film will be made available world wide in Q1 2021 for Switch and PlayStation 4.