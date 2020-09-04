Take a Trip to Lost Heaven in Latest Mafia: Definitive Edition Trailer

Later this month, Hangar 13 is set to release a from-the-ground-up remake of the 2002 open world mobster game that promises overhauls to the presentation, gameplay and much more.

One of the biggest changes coming to Mafia: Definitive Edition is the layout of the main city, Lost Heaven, which has been revamped in order to feature more distinct districts and road layouts that better represent the mid-20th century. Intrigued fans can check out the new trailer below which focuses on the open world and how players can interact with it once the full game launches on September 25 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. For more on Mafia: Definitive Edition, be sure to check out our hands-on preview from last month.