The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Announced for Next-Gen, Free Upgrade Confirmed

CD Projekt Red today confirmed that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The widely-acclaimed action-RPG was a huge hit on PS4 and Xbox One. Now, console players can experience the adventure again, but with better graphics and a more stable frame rate. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is officially coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X, and brings with it plenty of next-gen features.

The next-gen version contains a range of visual and technical improvements. While the developer didn’t provide a comprehensive list of additions, they did point out ray tracing and faster loading times. The next-gen edition ships with the base game, both expansions, and all extra content.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt releases as a standalone purchase, or as a free upgrade for those who own the game on PS4 and Xbox One. No release window was provided.