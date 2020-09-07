Developers Addressing Shooting Difficulty in NBA 2K21 Hotfix

This year’s NBA title NBA 2K21 dropped last Friday and plenty of people have taken to Twitter to complain about the shooting. 2K has reintroduced the shot meter for 2K21 that allows players to use the right stick or a shooting button for timing and accuracy. Most of the community believes shooting is too hard. 2K has announced that a hotfix is going out today to address the difficulty of shooting on the lower levels. It will not affect the higher difficulty levels, and shooting will remain the same on 2K Beach. Look for the patch across all platforms today and also check back for our review of NBA 2K21 later this week.