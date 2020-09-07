RIDE 4 Coming to Next-Gen Consoles

Paolo Pavesio, Marketing and Motorsport Director, Yamaha Motor Europe commented: “with Milestone and RIDE 4 we have taken great steps not only towards our fans and customers but towards the motorcycle lovers as a whole. For us as a company is important to nurture the passion and open our family to all those whose hearts rev together with ours, using on-line experience as an entry door to “real” motorcycle or either to stretch the off-line experience to moments when you have to stay at home. At the end, it is simply a different expression of the same emotion, therefore it is no coincidence that Yamaha is among the pioneers of the eSports world, injecting our signature racing DNA. In this important year when we are celebrating 65th anniversary, we have chosen Milestone – a partner that shares our values and vision of innovation and adrenaline – in order to ‘bring the game to the next level’ and proof that on one side we are proud of our heritage, but on the other we are looking forward to the next 65 years… at least! To be honest, I cannot wait to get soon a copy of RIDE 4 in my console…”.