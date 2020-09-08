AVICII Invector Launches on Switch to Honor Legendary Musician

The legendary music performer and producer would have been 31 today, and to celebrate what would have been his birthday, a Switch release of his video game is being released in his honor. AVICII Invector is a rhythm-based musical adventure with the game featuring 10 new tracks including songs from the posthumous album “Tim”. The Encore Edition is the version featured on the eShop, while the physical edition retains the same content and is on both the Switch and PS4 while the Xbox One family of consoles and PC via Steam can also enjoy the Encore Edition’s content.

The eShop version can be yours for $20 and has a free demo available. You can enjoy four of the 35 tracks available with the only major caveat being that you can’t carry your progress over. The game began life in 2015 with AVICII teaming up with Hello There Games, and upon his passing, they have teamed with AVICII’s father and the Tim Bergling Foundation to create something to honor his life and legacy. The Switch version is viewed as the definitive experience since it can be enjoyed anywhere, but with local multiplayer supported, you can enjoy it either at home or on the go.