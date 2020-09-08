Creeping Winter DLC Available for Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft has been a dominant name in games for years and its recent release of Minecraft Dungeons came as a really enjoyable way to expand upon the series. Fans can now check out a new DLC pack that is available today for all platforms.

In the icy and snowy-themed Creeping Winter content, you receive new missions, battle new mobs and explore new areas while on a quest to defeat the Wretched Wraith. You can also get your hands on different weapons and artifacts. A free Camp update is also included which comes with new merchants, upgrades and daily trials. This is the second DLC to be released since Minecraft Dungeons released in May which is pretty quick to keep things fresh.

Have a look at the announcement trailer below for a quick peek at some of the content included.