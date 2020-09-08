GORSD Release Date Announced

GORSD has been in the works since 2017 and is inspired by South East Asian culture. The game’s dev team is in Singapore and wanted to craft something new with pixel art and has done so with a unique single-player adventure mode alongside a local multiplayer battle mode with up to four players. There’s a healthy amount of variety on offer, with over 80 maps featured in the single-player mode. Beating these allows you to be the Champion of the GORSD, while multiplayer allows you to enjoy favorites like deathmatch, domination, and unique modes like hunter and bullet paint. There’s definitely nothing quite like GORSD on the market right now, and you’ll be able to enjoy it on the PC via Steam and Xbox One on September 18. If you’re looking for a new kind of gaming experience, it looks like it will scratch that itch.