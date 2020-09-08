Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Revealed by Nintendo

Nintendo has been full of surprises the last couple of weeks, first the announcement of various Mario titles coming to Switch and today a brand new story for the Legend of Zelda as part of the Hyrule Warriors series. Breath of the Wild released with the console at launch and a sequel is currently in development but we’re getting a look at what took place before the events of the Breath of the Wild.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will detail the moments 100 years ago that lead up to Calamity Ganon seizing control of Hyrule. Gameplay will be like many of the Warriors titles which involves taking down hordes of enemies in various areas. This game will let you play as the various Champions of Hyrule, Princess Zelda herself and of course Link. This is the only way we will learn more of the story and background for characters to help fill gaps from Breath of the Wild and get psyched for the sequel.

It will release on November 20 and amiibo for each of the Champions will receive another wave to coincide if you’ve missed out the first time. Check out the announcement video from Eiji Aonuma and game trailer below.