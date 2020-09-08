Onee Chanbara Origin Announced

Japanese publisher D3PUBLISHER Inc. is proud to announce today that the bikini clad zombie killer franchise will rise from the dead to find new life in the form of Onee Chanbara Origin. Onee Chanbara Origin is a complete HD remake that includes a new art style and optimized story telling, combining both The Onechanbara and The Onechanbara 2, which were originally released for PlayStation 2 in 2004 and 2005, respectively. This remake will tell a new interpretation of the story of the two half-sisters, Aya and Saki, who are bound by mutual hatred and locked in a brutal fight to the death. Onee Chanbara Origin will be available digitally for PC and PlayStation on October 14.