RPG Maker MV Player Launches on Switch

RPG Maker MV has finally launched on Switch and with that comes the release of the free app known as RPG Maker MV Player that allows you to enjoy the fruits of creators’ labor without having to spend any money. This is a fantastic way to see just what can be done with the toolset and despite the game just coming out on September 8, there are already several playable proof of concept games available to enjoy. There isn’t a lot available right now, but there are a few short adventures to enjoy now and over time, we will see larger and more fully-formed creations come to life. This app is a fantastic way to help creators get exposure and show off the software to hte masses and act as a gateway to show folks what kinds of games you can create with it.