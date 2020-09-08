SNK and Prime Gaming Unleash More Freebies

SNK’s library of classics is seemingly endless, and they have been releasing a lot of their back catalog for free for Amazon Prime members. First with Twitch Prime and now with the rebranded Prime Gaming, with the final eight of 22 total games being available now. It’s a pretty diverse mix, with the King of Fighters ’97, King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate Match Final Edition, King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match, The Last Blade 2, Samurai Shodown V Special, , and Garou: Mark of the Wolves available now at no additional cost for Prime Gaming users.

This is a must-play set of fighting games, with three of the best earlier entries in the KOF series, one of the best weapons-based fighters ever in The Last Blade 2, arguably the greatest Fatal Fury game ever in Garou, and a great Samurai Shodown game in V Special. It’s amazing to think that here in 2020, these games are available at no additional cost when they used to soak up quarters in arcades and playing them at home meant owning a $600 console and $250 cartridge per game. Amazon Prime is already a great value overall, but Prime Gaming makes it a must for gamers – especially when you can get some of the best games in a genre ever made at no additional cost.