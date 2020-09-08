Xbox Series S Officially Announced, Priced

Microsoft today officially announced the Xbox Series S after a series of leaks revealed the console.

After months of silence, the flood gates officially burst last night. First, a leaked promotional image of Xbox Series S was released by well-known Xbox insider, Brad Sams. Then, Windows Central revealed that both Xbox Series X and Series S would launch on November 10 at $499 and $299 respectively. Finally, another well-known Xbox insider, WalkingCat, released the full reveal trailer for the console.

After all the leaks, Microsoft finally officially confirmed that Xbox Series S is real. In a late night Tweet, the console manufacturer confirmed the design and price point. Notably, they had nothing to say about the supposed release date, Series X pricing, or the trailer.

👀 Let’s make it official! Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the ˢᵐᵃˡˡᵉˢᵗ Xbox ever. $299 (ERP). Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise. pic.twitter.com/8wIEpLPVEq — Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2020

According to the leaked trailer, Xbox Series S will be an all-digital console and 60% smaller than the Series X. It comes packed with a 512GB NVME SSD, and is capable of delivering up to a 1440p resolution and up to 120fps. Its capable of next-gen features like ray-tracing and VRS. While the console isn’t capable of delivering 4K visuals, it does support 4K upscaling and media playback.

Xbox Series S launches this November, probably November 10, for $299. We’ll let you know when Microsoft reveals more details.