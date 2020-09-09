Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Released Date Moved Up for Xbox Series X/S Launch

Ubisoft today revealed that they’ve moved up the release of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla so that it can launch alongside Xbox Series X/S.

Microsoft today confirmed the release date of their next-generation consoles, Xbox Series X and S. As part of the announcement, they confirmed two Ubisoft games as launch titles, Watch Dogs: Legion and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The next entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise was schedule to release November 17, but Ubisoft has opted to move the date instead.

Taking to Twitter, the publisher confirmed that Valhalla now launches November 10 on all platforms, excluding PS5.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla launches with Xbox Series X | S on November 10, 2020.

Build the legend of a Viking raider on any console.

Upgrade from Xbox One to Xbox Series X at no additional cost. pic.twitter.com/dGukVP5U8g — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 9, 2020

PS5 remains excluded from the list as Sony has yet to announce a release date or price. Hopefully, that won’t be too long now.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launches November 10 on Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.