Carto Maps Out a Release Date Next Month

Trying to draw a map and become a cartographer can be pretty tough but actually playing one seems much more appealing. Carto, from Taiwan-based team Sunhead Games, is a scheduled to release October 27 for Steam, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One. In it you will get to shape and shift your entire world.

Carto is a young child who embarks on an adventure meeting new friends and exploring new places. To do so, players are able to take pieces of a map and attach them in various ways to another thus creating entirely unique areas to design and puzzles to solve. Hand-drawn visuals and relaxing music makes Carto a wholesome title to enjoy.

Check out the release date trailer below for a look at some of the mapping puzzle action.