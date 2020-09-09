DIRT 5 New Teaser Trailer Shows Off Ice Racing in New York City

Codemasters has released a new teaser trailer that comes from the next generation build of DIRT 5. This video shows off racing at night on ice in the Hudson River. You will notice bright and vibrant colors, extremely smooth gameplay, and a lot going on in the background. These Ice Breaker events will take place near Roosevelt Island with up to 12 cars on the track at once. “Nothing beats a winter evening in New York unless you are battling it out in rally cars on the frozen East River,” said DIRT 5 Development Director Robert Karp. “It takes skills and courage to drift and slide across the ice, and one mistake can take you from first to last in an instant.”

Alongside the announcement of the Xbox Series X and S, DIRT 5 will launch with the consoles on November 10. The current gen was pushed back to November 6. The PS5 version will most likely announce alongside that consoles launch and a Google Stadia version will be available in 2021. The game supports smart delivery for Xbox and a free upgrade for PlayStation owners. Check out the trailer below.